Ean C. Golmon, 22, a native and resident of Schriever, La., passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Thibodaux Funeral Home, Thibodaux, La., from 10 a.m. until the Eulogy Service at 1 p.m.
He is survived by his parents, Howard and Karen Golmon; his twin brother, Ivan Golmon; siblings, Jonah Frederick, Michelle Frederick, Cheri Frederick, and Amber Frederick; grandmother, Sharon Golmon; and grandfather, Raymond Andras Sr.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Harold Golmon; and grandmother, Mary Cedotal.
He was a 2014 graduate of H. L. Bourgeois. He was also an avid gamer and firearm enthusiast. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 12 to May 13, 2019