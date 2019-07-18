|
|
Earl A. Adams Jr., 72, a native of Lockport and resident of Houma, passed away on July 8, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until the religious service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
Earl is survived by his wife, Faye Adams; sons, Earl A. III (Chandra), Alexander M. Adams, Burke E., Damon D., and Harold Adams; daughter, Claresa Adams Russo (Vance); brother, Richard J. Adams; sister, Linda Adams; 25 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl A. Adams Sr. and Nelwood R. Trosclair; brothers, Orjie J., Patrick, and Patton Adams; and sister, Elizabeth M. Adams.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to the family for funeral expenses.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 18 to July 19, 2019