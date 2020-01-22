|
Earl Adam LeBlanc, 54, a native of Raceland and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
Visitation will be from 8:30 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, Jan. 25 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Raceland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m.
He is survived by Jarrod Roger; son, Adam LeBlanc; daughters, Julianne LeBlanc and Beth LeBlanc; mother, Sylvia LeBlanc; brother, Danny LeBlanc (Peggy); sister, Charleen LeBlanc Westbrook (Mike); and brother-in-law, Charles Dufrene.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene LeBlanc and sister, Jenny Sue LeBlanc Dufrene.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020