Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Earl LeBlanc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Adam LeBlanc

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Adam LeBlanc Obituary
Earl Adam LeBlanc, 54, a native of Raceland and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Visitation will be from 8:30 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, Jan. 25 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Raceland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m.

He is survived by Jarrod Roger; son, Adam LeBlanc; daughters, Julianne LeBlanc and Beth LeBlanc; mother, Sylvia LeBlanc; brother, Danny LeBlanc (Peggy); sister, Charleen LeBlanc Westbrook (Mike); and brother-in-law, Charles Dufrene.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene LeBlanc and sister, Jenny Sue LeBlanc Dufrene.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -