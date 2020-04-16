Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
Earl Barrow Obituary
Earl Barrow, 76, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, passed away peacefully at 2:05 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

He is survived by his brothers, Richard and Randall K. Barrow; sisters Louiser B. Duckett, Etta B. Johnson and Dr. Anita Barrow-Morrell; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charley Sr. and Emily Howard Barrow; brothers Charley Jr. and Joseph L. Barrow; sister, Doris B. Farrar; paternal grandparents William and Louiser Barrow; and maternal grandparents Rueben and Emily Howard.

No public arrangements will be conducted at this time. He will be interred in Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
