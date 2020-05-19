Home

Rush Funeral Home - Pineville
3307 Monroe Highway
Pineville, LA 71360
(318) 448-0846
Funeral service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
Pisgah Baptist Church
Clifton, LA
View Map
Earl Benjamin Smith Sr.


1929 - 2020
Earl Benjamin Smith Sr. Obituary
Earl Benjamin Smith, Sr. was born on December 29, 1929, and entered eternal rest on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the age of 90. He was a veteran of the United States Army and first served his country in the Korean War. He resided in France with his wife and son until 1957.

In 1962, he relocated his family to Thibodaux, where he resided until his death.

Earl is survived by his wife, Veola Smith; children, Gilbert (Bennie) Smith, Gary
Smith, Diane Clement, Brenda (Charles) Fontana, Earl (Darlene) Smith Jr., and
Christopher Smith; 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Louana Clifton; brothers, Frank Smith and Haywood Smith; and son, Tony Smith.

Funeral services will be held on May 21, at Pisgah Baptist Church in Clifton, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 19 to May 20, 2020
