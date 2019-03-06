|
Earl "Jimmy" Cavalier, 75, a native of Westwego, Louisiana and resident of Gray, passed away on February 26, 2019, after a five-year battle with lung cancer.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until the Memorial Service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park in Gray. The burial will be at a later date.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Brenda LaCoste Cavalier; two sons, "EJ" (Ellen) Cavalier, and Kevin (Julie) Cavalier; grandchildren, Britt (Lacee) Cavalier, Hunter Cavalier, Tricia Cavalier (David) Mabile, Carley Cavalier (Josh) Watkins, and Lacy Cavalier; great-grandchildren, Rowan, Lucy and Rush Cavalier, and Grady and Graham Mabile; with two new babies on the way, Baby Watkins and Baby Mabile; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell Sr. and Marie Rivere Cavalier; and brothers, Russell Jr. and Reubin Cavalier.
He loved to hunt, fish, play cards, and entertain his friends and family. He enjoyed playing the organ and singing hymns and going to the truck stop with his wife. He loved the many visits from the great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Dr. Russell Henry, Dr. Robert Gamble and Dr. Bourgeois, and all the staff and nurses at Mary Bird Perkins and the Haydel Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to in his memory.
May he rest in peace.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019