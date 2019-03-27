Earl Francis Freeman, 90, a native of Houma and resident of Montegut, passed away at 10:30 p.m. on Monday March 25, 2019.



A visitation in his honor will be held from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, at Sacred Heart Church in Montegut. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.



Earl is survived by his loving children; sons, Laddie Freeman and wife, Karol, and Todd Freeman; daughters, Larke Cenac and husband, Kenneth, Wendy Black and husband, Charles, Christy Talbot and husband, Toby, and Lori Freeman and companion, Claude Mathieu; grandchildren, Erica, Michael, Daniel, Matthew, Sarah, Jake, Brandi, Toby, Beau, Billy, Caleb, Abbie, Ally, Shain and Tyler; and 29 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Kari Freeman Trahan; and sister, Peggy F. Portier.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mazie Frances Pitre; son, Donnie Mark Freeman; grandson, Josiah Freeman; parents, Abbie and Annis Bergeron Freeman; brother, Rufus Freeman; and sister, Joyce Cunningham.



Mr. Earl was proprietor of Earl's Bait & Tackle in Montegut and was retired from B.J. Hughes.



A sincere and heartfelt thanks is extended by the family to the wonderful and compassionate staff at the Oaks Nursing Home of Houma, especially Phyllis Malbrough for her extraordinary care.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019