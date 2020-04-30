|
Earl Joseph Guidry Sr., 80, a native and resident of Houma, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his home. Memorial services will be held privately at a later date.
He is survived by his sons, Earl, Jr., Nathan (Eva Miller), Charles (Carolyn), Stephen (Cheryl), Kerry (Roxanne), and Alfred (Julie) Guidry; daughters, Audrey Pellegrin (Rodney Sr.), Flossie
Aucoin (Julian), Emily Ledet (Floyd), Marissa Use' (Jules), and Angela Roth (Robert, Sr.); 27 grandchildren; and 38 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius Clarence Guidry and Flossie Chaisson Guidry; his first wife, Shirley Mae Boudlouche Guidry; second wife, Barbara Gail Spongia Guidry; and one daughter, Debra Guidry.
Earl was cherished as a wonderful father and loved by everyone.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020