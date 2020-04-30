Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Guidry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Joseph Guidry Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Joseph Guidry Sr. Obituary
Earl Joseph Guidry Sr., 80, a native and resident of Houma, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his home. Memorial services will be held privately at a later date.

He is survived by his sons, Earl, Jr., Nathan (Eva Miller), Charles (Carolyn), Stephen (Cheryl), Kerry (Roxanne), and Alfred (Julie) Guidry; daughters, Audrey Pellegrin (Rodney Sr.), Flossie
Aucoin (Julian), Emily Ledet (Floyd), Marissa Use' (Jules), and Angela Roth (Robert, Sr.); 27 grandchildren; and 38 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius Clarence Guidry and Flossie Chaisson Guidry; his first wife, Shirley Mae Boudlouche Guidry; second wife, Barbara Gail Spongia Guidry; and one daughter, Debra Guidry.

Earl was cherished as a wonderful father and loved by everyone.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -