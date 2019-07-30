|
|
Earl Joseph Himel, 93, a native of Donner and a resident of Houma, passed away on July 29, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, and from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, at Falgout Funeral Home in Houma. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma, with burial to follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.
He is survived by his five children, Derryl Himel Sr. (Patsy), Brian Himel (Barbara), Kris Himel (Ora), Judith Dufrene (Don), and Kay LeBouef; three stepsons, Larry, Rodney, and Tommy Davis; step-daughter-in-law, Nell Davis; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rosemary "Rose" Boquet Himel; second wife, Mary Glory "Gloria" Bordelon Davis Himel; two children, Patrick Himel and Eva Malbrough; parents, Harry Himel and Lucille Boudreaux Himel; two siblings, Ralph Himel and Joycelyn Samanie; and stepson, Dusty Davis.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 30 to July 31, 2019