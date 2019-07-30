Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Himel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Joseph Himel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Joseph Himel Obituary
Earl Joseph Himel, 93, a native of Donner and a resident of Houma, passed away on July 29, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, and from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, at Falgout Funeral Home in Houma. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma, with burial to follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.

He is survived by his five children, Derryl Himel Sr. (Patsy), Brian Himel (Barbara), Kris Himel (Ora), Judith Dufrene (Don), and Kay LeBouef; three stepsons, Larry, Rodney, and Tommy Davis; step-daughter-in-law, Nell Davis; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rosemary "Rose" Boquet Himel; second wife, Mary Glory "Gloria" Bordelon Davis Himel; two children, Patrick Himel and Eva Malbrough; parents, Harry Himel and Lucille Boudreaux Himel; two siblings, Ralph Himel and Joycelyn Samanie; and stepson, Dusty Davis.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 30 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now