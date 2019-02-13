Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
Earl Keith Brown Obituary
Earl Keith Brown, 58, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 12:38 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 15, at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 6775 West Park Avenue in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Earl B. Stewart; brothers, Nathaniel and Chad Brown; and sisters, Jacqueline Brown, Cheryl Alston, Demetria Thompson, and Margie Scoby (the Rev. Tom).

He was preceded in death by his parents, John D. and Margarett Williams Brown; mother, Lillie Smith; brother, Leo Brown; paternal grandparents, Humphrey and Laura Brown; maternal grandparents, Sam Williams and Sylvia Valentine;

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
