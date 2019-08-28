|
Earl "Yank" Lanegrasse Sr., 89, a native of Union and resident of Raceland, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Saturday, Aug. 31, at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Earl is survived by his children, Earline Lanegrasse, Mary Lanegrasse and companion Carroll Louviere, Earl "Snow" Lanegrasse Jr. and wife Darlene, Michael Lanegrasse, and Ernest "Ernie" Lanegrasse; grandchildren, Jeremey Lanegrasse and wife Clarissa, Cyrena Mayer and husband Todd, and Kyle Lanegrasse and companion Ariel Pitre; great-grandchildren, Brylee Adams, Ashton Lanegrasse, Cash Lanegrasse, Brock Mayer and Madisyn Mayer; and brother, Allen Lanegrasse Sr.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Dolores A. Lanegrasse; children, Gerald and Geraldine Lanegrasse; brother, Chenet Lanegrasse; and sisters, Annabelle L. Guidry, Viola L. Danos and Antoinette "Nookie" L. Breaux.
Earl was an Army veteran and retired from Main Iron Works. He loved football, especially the Saints and LSU. He was an amazing daddy and grandfather.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home of Raceland is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019