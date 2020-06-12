Earl P. Rhodes Sr.
Earl P. Rhodes Sr., 92, a native of Houma and resident of Zachary, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Earl served our country in the United States Army for both World War II and the Korean Conflict. After his military service, he pursued a career in construction and retired as a sheet metal insulator at Local 21.

He is survived by his children, Earl P. Rhodes Jr. (Anita), Mike Rhodes (Patty Rhodes), Anna R. Lavergne (Mike), Mary R. Fruge (Pat), and John B. Rhodes (Sherri); 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Eddie J. Rhodes and Vallie Livette Rhodes; wife, Marion Buquet Rhodes; and brothers, Eddie Rhodes Jr., and Floyd Rhodes Sr.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge. Visitation will resume on Monday, June 15, at Greenoaks Funeral Home, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with the funeral service beginning at 10 a.m.

Entombment will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Greenoaks Funeral Home in Baton Rouge.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
JUN
15
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
JUN
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
