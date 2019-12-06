Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Israel Baptist Church
7076 LA. 308
Belle Rose, LA
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Israel Baptist Church
7076 LA. 308
Belle Rose, LA
Earl Thornton Jr. Obituary
Earl "Stuff" Thornton Jr. departed this life on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Ochsner Medical Center in Kenner. He was 76, a native of New Orleans and resident of Destrehan.

Visitation at Greater Israel Baptist Church, 7076 LA. 308 in Belle Rose on Monday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m., with burial in the church cemetery.

Earl is survived by his wife, Janice Prean Thornton; son Tarik Thornton (Aisha); sisters Agnes Thornton Veal (Roland) and Yvette Sawyer (Martin); grandson Andre Thornton; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Maria and Earl Thornton Sr.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
