Earl "Stuff" Thornton Jr. departed this life on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Ochsner Medical Center in Kenner. He was 76, a native of New Orleans and resident of Destrehan.
Visitation at Greater Israel Baptist Church, 7076 LA. 308 in Belle Rose on Monday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m., with burial in the church cemetery.
Earl is survived by his wife, Janice Prean Thornton; son Tarik Thornton (Aisha); sisters Agnes Thornton Veal (Roland) and Yvette Sawyer (Martin); grandson Andre Thornton; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maria and Earl Thornton Sr.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019