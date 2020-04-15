Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
Resources
More Obituaries for Earline Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earline Arnold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earline Arnold Obituary
Earline Arnold, 96, a native of Norphlet, Ark. and a resident of Des Allemands, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

She is survived by her son, Thomas Arnold; grandchildren Brian Authement, Joshua, Seth and Isaiah Frickey, Donald and Daniel Arnold and Katherine Arnold; and great-grandchildren B.J., Tristan, Mia, Aiden, Arabell; and one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Arnold; son Jackie "Jack" Arnold and daughter Rebecca Frickey.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -