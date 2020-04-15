|
|
Earline Arnold, 96, a native of Norphlet, Ark. and a resident of Des Allemands, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
She is survived by her son, Thomas Arnold; grandchildren Brian Authement, Joshua, Seth and Isaiah Frickey, Donald and Daniel Arnold and Katherine Arnold; and great-grandchildren B.J., Tristan, Mia, Aiden, Arabell; and one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Arnold; son Jackie "Jack" Arnold and daughter Rebecca Frickey.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020