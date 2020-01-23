|
Earline Helen Small, 74, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 2:36 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 at First Baptist Church, 1987 La. 311 in Schriever. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Elroy and Dorton Victor (Jacinda); daughters, Vivian Kidd (Frank, III.) and Jennifer Victor; five grandchildren, Telbiyan, Payton, Jordyn, Frank Wesley and Andrew; brother, Earl Small (Ann Marie); and godchild, Wendy Shelby.
She was preceded in death by her great granddaughter, Daelyn Amyaa Starks; mother, Ollie Small; father, Celestin Williams Sr.; brother, Thomas Small Sr.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020