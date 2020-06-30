Earline Jasper Carter, 82, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Chauvin, passed away peacefully at 4:49 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Baptist Cemetery.



She is survived by brother, William Jasper; sisters, Lucille J. Carter and Glenda J. Holliday; and numerous other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her daughters, Felicia and Anne Marie Carter; parents, Elijah Sr. and Thelma Verrett Jasper; and siblings, Kermit, Martha, Raymond Sr., Stewart Sr. and Elijah Jasper Jr., Myrtle Aubert, Mary Davis and Cloteal Warren.



Arrangements are being handled by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



