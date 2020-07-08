1/1
Earline Marie Verdin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Earline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earline Marie "Lynlyn" Verdin, 56, of Houma, passed away at 7:04 a.m. on July 4, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, with the service to start at 11 a.m., at Samart Funeral Home of Houma. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

Earline is survived by her mother, Dorothy Verdin; companion, Phillip Disotell; sisters, Charlene Curol (Everett), Arlene Snyder, Elaine Boquet (Perry), Darlene Verdin (Tim), Marlene Sarchet (Jason), Jolene Verdin, Pauline Verdin (Quay), and Sumerline Carrere (Chad); and godchildren, Sara Verdin, Christina Verrett, and Jaron Sarchet.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph "Bazoo" Verdin; nephew, Nicholas Curol; brother in law, Jerry Boquet; and companion, Gil Matherne.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Service
11:00 AM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved