Earline Marie "Lynlyn" Verdin, 56, of Houma, passed away at 7:04 a.m. on July 4, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, with the service to start at 11 a.m., at Samart Funeral Home of Houma. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.



Earline is survived by her mother, Dorothy Verdin; companion, Phillip Disotell; sisters, Charlene Curol (Everett), Arlene Snyder, Elaine Boquet (Perry), Darlene Verdin (Tim), Marlene Sarchet (Jason), Jolene Verdin, Pauline Verdin (Quay), and Sumerline Carrere (Chad); and godchildren, Sara Verdin, Christina Verrett, and Jaron Sarchet.



She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph "Bazoo" Verdin; nephew, Nicholas Curol; brother in law, Jerry Boquet; and companion, Gil Matherne.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.





