|
|
Earline "Earbie" P. Cantrelle, 84, a native of Houma and resident of Larose, went to her eternal rest on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
A visitation will take place at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Larose on Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. until service time. Funeral mass will begin at 1 p.m., with burial following in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Earline is survived by her children: Dr. Claudine C. Dufrene (Lynn), Evelyn C. Loftin, Armojen "Buddy" Cantrelle Jr. (Kathy), Valerie Cantrelle Loftin, Peter Cantrelle (Mitzi) and David Cantrelle (Ellen); 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchilden; and siblings Phillip "Billy" Poche', Melanie P. Ougel, Carolyn P. Ledet, Raymond Poche' (Arlene), Maurice Poche' (Charlette), Danny Poche' and Lydia P. Pickering (Donn).
Mrs. Cantrelle was preceded in death by her husband, Armojen "A.J." Cantrelle Sr.; granddaughter Kristen Cantrelle; parents Earl J. Poche' Sr. and Leona D. Poche'; and siblings Earl Poche' Jr. and Dorothy P. Cheramie.
Earbie served as a cook and house keeper for the Priests of Our Lady of the Rosary for many years, was a member of the Ladies Altar Society, a Eucharistic Minister and Lector and member and former President of the Ladies Auxiliary. She and her husband A.J. were in charge of Eucahristic Adoration and the St. Joseph Altar for many years. She enjoyed reading, completing word puzzles, playing cards and spending time with her friends and family.
The family would like to thank the staff and medical professionals of The Broadway and Ochsner St. Anne for the care and compassion provided.
Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020