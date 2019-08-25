|
Earline R. Rome, 96, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
A visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off on Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. until service time. Funeral Mass will begin at noon with burial following in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Earline is survived by her sister, Nancy R. Thibodaux; nephews Kenneth Bourg, David Bourg and Allen Thibodaux and nieces Lisa Richeaux and Laurie Fields.
Mrs. Rome was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Rome; parents Camille J. Rebstock, Sr. and Anita Plaisance Rebstock; brother Camille Rebstock Jr., sister Rosemary Bourg Rome and 10 half-brothers and half-sisters.
She enjoyed traveling and was a teacher for over 34 years. She would like to share a saying she told many of her students "The nerve, the gall, the audacity!"
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home of Cut Off in in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Aug. 25, 2019