Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
(985) 632-3262
Resources
More Obituaries for Earline Rome
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earline Rome

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earline Rome Obituary
Earline R. Rome, 96, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

A visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off on Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. until service time. Funeral Mass will begin at noon with burial following in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Earline is survived by her sister, Nancy R. Thibodaux; nephews Kenneth Bourg, David Bourg and Allen Thibodaux and nieces Lisa Richeaux and Laurie Fields.

Mrs. Rome was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Rome; parents Camille J. Rebstock, Sr. and Anita Plaisance Rebstock; brother Camille Rebstock Jr., sister Rosemary Bourg Rome and 10 half-brothers and half-sisters.

She enjoyed traveling and was a teacher for over 34 years. She would like to share a saying she told many of her students "The nerve, the gall, the audacity!"

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home of Cut Off in in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now