|
|
Earline T. Matherne, 90, a native of Cloverly Plantation and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Saturday, July 20, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Earline is survived by her daughters, Gail Forehand, Karen (Perry) Theriot, Darlene (Curt) Guidry, and Ruth Matherne Rodrigue; brothers, Melvin (Hazel), and Ernest Thibodaux; sister, Ester Comardelle; grandchildren, Toni Authement, Tish Eymard, Joshua Eymard, Rocky Rodrigue, Jasia Girard, Kevin Duval, Savannah Callais, Christofer Forehand, and Ryan Forehand; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Matherne Sr.; parents, Ackerson and Lucia Thibodaux; sons, Earl and Roland Matherne Jr.; brothers, Leslie, Alvin, Lloyd and Gary Thibodaux; sister, Doris Thibodaux; and great-grandchild, Blaine Cheramie.
Arrangements by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 18 to July 19, 2019