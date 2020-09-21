Earnest Joseph Darcey

Houma - Earnest Joseph Darcey, 68, of Houma, LA, passed away on September 18, 2020 at 7:42 pm Earnest was born in Houma, LA, on February 10, 1952.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park Gray, LA., Thursday, September 24, 2020 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

He is survived by his wife Marlene Naquin Darcey; daughters, Shelby (Brady) Levron, Bonnie (Mike) Bourgeois; son, Kirk (Shana) Naquin; sister, Emma Darcey; brothers, Allen, David and Ronald Darcey; 4 grandchildren, Karen (Hailey), Chase, Madelyn and Bailey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Zona Grabert Darcey and Elmore Darcey; brothers Jesse and Luther Darcey.

Earnest was an avid family man. He loved hunting, fishing and golfing, especially with his grandchildren.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.



