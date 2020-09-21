1/1
Earnest Joseph Darcey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earnest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earnest Joseph Darcey
Houma - Earnest Joseph Darcey, 68, of Houma, LA, passed away on September 18, 2020 at 7:42 pm Earnest was born in Houma, LA, on February 10, 1952.
A memorial service will be held in his honor at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park Gray, LA., Thursday, September 24, 2020 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
He is survived by his wife Marlene Naquin Darcey; daughters, Shelby (Brady) Levron, Bonnie (Mike) Bourgeois; son, Kirk (Shana) Naquin; sister, Emma Darcey; brothers, Allen, David and Ronald Darcey; 4 grandchildren, Karen (Hailey), Chase, Madelyn and Bailey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Zona Grabert Darcey and Elmore Darcey; brothers Jesse and Luther Darcey.
Earnest was an avid family man. He loved hunting, fishing and golfing, especially with his grandchildren.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved