Earnest Queen, 84, a native and resident of Thibodaux, departed this life on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Visitation on will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, and at 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at Allen Chapel AME Church, 1106 Lagarde St., Thibodaux. Burial in the Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Jeanette Poston Queen; children, Dedrea Matthews (Jude), Alicia Queen, Karen Johnson (Zebedee), Keith Queen (Takako), Quincy Queen (Sherri) and Lucretia Perio; three brothers; four sisters; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Effie Woods Queen; father, Louis Queen Jr.; one brother; one granddaughter; one uncle; and his maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.
Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019