Eddie "Red" Daigs Sr.
Eddie "Red" Daigs Sr., a native of Gibson and a resident of Schriever, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the age of 77.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, from 8:30 am until his Celebration of Life and Army Honors at 10:30 am.
He is survived by his loving wife, Yvette Hebert Daigs; children, Juan Keith Daigs (Lori), Terrilyn Daigs, Eddie Daigs Jr., and Crystal Hebert White (Benjamin); grandsons, Kerry Anthony Daigs and Culley Paul White; and brother, Northern Daigs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Prince Daigs and Susie Hartman Daigs; brother, Sam Daigs; and sisters, Georgiana Station, Sarah Walcott, Prince Mae Pugh, Annie Bradshaw, Dorothy Mosely, and Carolyn Short.
He enjoyed spending time cooking for his friends and family, tending to his garden, fishing, and watching his son play baseball. He was a proud Army veteran, serving in Vietnam. He will be dearly missed by all his loved ones.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
9854468826
