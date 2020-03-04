Home

Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
New First Corinthian Baptist Church
1114 Church St.
Houma, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
New First Corinthian Baptist Church
1114 Church St.
Houma, LA
Eddie Harris Jr. Obituary
Eddie Harris Jr., 81, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 10:28 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until funeral service time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the New First Corinthian Baptist Church, 1114 Church St. in Houma. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Shelia Celestine Harris; sons Eddie Harris III, Danny Harris (Delicia), Dywann Harris (Sarah) and Tony Smith (Zelda); daughters Alicia Ray (Martin), Reshinda Harris and Lois Smith; 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; and brother Herman Peyton.

He was preceded in death by his former wife, Mildred Johnson Harris; parents Eddie, Sr. and Mary Robinson Harris; and sister Aldriene George.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
