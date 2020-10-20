Eddie Hotard

Eddie Hotard, age 67, was born on August 17, 1953 and passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

Eddie was a native and longtime resident of Montegut (Pointe Aux Chenes), Louisiana.

Visitation for family will be 9:00-10:00 a.m. and for Friends at 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Live Oak Baptist Church on Thursday, October 22, 2020 with funeral service at 12:00 p.m. following with burial held at Bisland Cemetary at 1:00 p.m.

Eddie is survived by his brothers; Lawrence Hotard, Norris Hotard Sr., Edward Hotard, Harold Hotard, Ronald Hotard. Sisters; Noella Hotard, Walterine Hotard Verdin, Rhonda Hotard Sloan and numerous nieces and nephews.

Eddie is preceded in death by his father; Van Hotard, Mother; Francoise Naquin Hotard, Brother; Stanley Hotard Senior, Brother; Walter Hotard, Sister; Julian Hotard Naquin and Step Brother; Roy Hotard.



