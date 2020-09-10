Eddie Jones

Eddie "Eddie Boe" Jones departed this life on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at his residence in Reserve. He was 64, a native of Reserve.



Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 5479 La. 1 in Napoleonville, with cremation to follow.



Eddie is survived by his brothers, Weldon and Timmy Jones; sisters, Janice Hayward (Al), Olga LeBlanc, Dale Mcclain (Johnel), Nella Fay Haydel and Genevieve Caston (Billy); and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Genevieve and Wortham Jones; brothers, Wortham, Jr, Clyde, Paul, Wayne, Glenn and Reginald Jones; and sisters, Carolyn Joseph and Judy Jones.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.



