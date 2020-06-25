Eddie Joseph Loupe, born on February 14, 1947, passed away on June 23, 2020, at the age of 73, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.



A private memorial service will be held.



He is survived by his wife of 53 years Jo Ann Tregre Loupe; daughter, Stacie Loupe Falgoust; son, Terry Loupe (Melissa); grandchildren Lauren Falgoust Delatte (Ethan), Alissa Falgoust, Alexis Loupe and Blake Loupe; great-granddaughter, Ellie Delatte; siblings, Amy Halbach (Evert), Kirby Loupe (Faye), Shirley Kraemer (David) and Tom Loupe (Becky).



He was preceded in death by his parents, Curliss and Marceline C. Loupe.



Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



