Eddie Joseph Verret
Raceland - Eddie Joseph Verret, 83, a native and resident of Raceland, LA, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Hilary Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am Saturday with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Keller Verret; son, Lynn Joseph Verret (Jada); daughter, Barbara Verret Griffin (Gary Jr.); daughter-in-law, Ramona Bonvillain Verret; grandchildren, Ty Michael, Jay Joseph and Amanda Lynn Verret, Gary Roger III, Brandi Lyn and Mallory Aline Griffin; great grandchild, Gracelyn Rin Brown; sister, Tulllia "Bea Bea" Verret Borne (Herman) and sisters-in-law, Velma Price Verret and Sarah Verret
He was preceded in death by his sons, Neil Joseph Verret and Edward Paul Verret; parents, Edward Marc Verret and Nora Folse Verret and brothers, Guy, Andrew "A.P., Dave Verret and Jean Marie Verret.
Eddie was a U.S. Army veteran and he retired from South Coast Sugar.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
