|
|
Eddie S. "Duck" Patterson Sr., 77, a native and residence of Labadieville, departed this life Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Visiting from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1 in Napoleonville and from 8 a.m. to religious services at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at St. Paul Baptist Church, 162 Hwy 400 in Napoleonville. Burial in the church cemetery.
Eddie is survived by his sons, Eddie Patterson Jr., Kenyatta Jones (Cotina), Tremel Patterson and Lynell Stevenson (Shanie); daughters, Lisa Patterson-Stevens, Latonya Patterson and Tomeka Sims (Leon); brothers, Robert (Joyce) and Harold (Shirley Ann) Patterson; sister, Naomi Patterson; and numerous other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Doris Patterson; parents, Cora Lee and Etienne Patterson; five brothers; three sisters; and one daughter-in-law.
Williams & Southall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 1 to June 3, 2019