Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Eddie Smith Obituary
Eddie "Bo" Smith, 56, a resident of Thibodaux, peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in New Orleans.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service of 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 at Kennedy Funeral Home. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.

He leaves to cherish his memories his beloved mother, Antonia "Mag" Shelby; sisters Millie George (Offneil) Coleman and Darlene (Roy) Haynes; brothers Steven (Jeanise) Smith and Raymond Smith Jr.; fiancée Courtney; step-daughter Amya; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Smith Sr.; grandmother Mary and Henderson Hill; maternal grandparents Eddie and Hazel Smith; uncles Leroy, Nelson, Wilford and Leslie Smith; and stepfather James "Corkey" Shelby.

A special thank you to the Staff at Ochsner Medical Center.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Nov. 6, 2019
