Edgar Lawrence Hicks Jr., 90, of Lockport, passed peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 in New Orleans.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10 at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport and will resume at 9 a.m. to funeral time on Monday, Nov. 11 at Holy Savior Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Edgar is survived by his wife, Gloria Eugenia Gravois Hicks; seven children; and thirteen grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edgar Hicks Sr.; mother, Ethel Hicks; and sisters, Bette Hicks Osborne and Rhoda Hicks Hawes.
Ed taught at Holy Savior and Vandebilt High Schools. He served as Eucharistic minister, lector and held several positions on the Parish Council for many years.
Arrangements are by Falgout Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019