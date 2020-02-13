Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home
6775 W. Park Ave.
Houma, LA
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home
6775 W. Park Ave.
Houma, LA
Edmond Remone Dyer


1974 - 2020
Edmond Remone Dyer Obituary
Edmond Remone Dyer, 45, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Schriever, passed away at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 6775 W. Park Ave. in Houma. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Damien Dyer; stepfather, Tyrone White Sr.; brothers Tyrone White Jr., Talance White Sr., Drake Talbort and Brandon Jones Sr.; and sisters Trina Austin, Laquance Williams and Shonta Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edmond Hill Jr. and Willie Mae Dyer White; paternal grandfather Edmond Hill Sr. and Dorothy Mae Cullivan; and maternal grandparents Walter and Bernice Dyer.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
