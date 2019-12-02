|
Edmund Joseph Cappel, beloved brother, uncle, godfather "Parrain", teacher, friend, poet, party pianist, bridge master, nicknamer, raconteur, and king of pimento cheese, died of pneumonia on Dec. 1, in Thibodaux.
There was, simply, no one else like him.
Edmund ("Ehmen/Eddy/Yeggs") was born on Sept. 16, 1933, the third of six children born to May Roy Cappel and Ernest Berchmann Cappel in Marksville, LA. He was raised in Marksville and Alexandria, and graduated from Menard High School and Louisiana State University. He served in the Fourth Army Infantry from 1954-1956. Eddy moved to Thibodaux in the 50s, where he taught English and was proud to have received Thibodaux's Outstanding Young Educator award. He later served as English Coordinator for the Lafourche Parish School Board, and conducted student teacher observations for Nicholls State University. He retired in the early 80s to help care for his beloved mother May in Marksville.
A frequent visitor to his many siblings, nieces, nephews and friends, Eddy was a primary spinner of the threads that kept his extended family, though spread far and wide geographically, and bound tightly together in love and laughter and the latest news. He created a special connection-and often, a special name-for his loved ones. The hub of any party, Eddy was a gifted piano player who led those gathered around in everything from standards to show tunes to songs he'd never heard before but could pick up after hearing a few notes. He was a consummate Bridge player, earning the rank of Life Master, and a devoted sports fan in whose incomparable drawl the three syllables of "LSU" became a full minute's cheer. A devout Catholic, Eddie was active in the Cursillo movement, a Eucharistic Minister at Christ the Redeemer church in Thibodaux. He kept his loved ones showered in Spiritual Bouquets and novenas. As his time here dwindled, he was serene and joyful knowing he would soon be reunited with the rest of his beloved family, with much news to share.
Eddy was preceded in death by his beloved brother, James "Jimmy Carenfel" Cappel of Thibodaux. He is survived by his siblings, Teeny "Grow" Kuhn and husband Don ("Sweetie") of New Jersey; Caroline "Ware" Cappel of Thibodaux; Dick "The Bone" Cappel and wife Eileen ("Eyelet"), Fred "Rubber" Cappel and wife Sally ("Sarah") of Lake Charles; 14 nieces and nephews; 23 great-nieces and nephews; one great-grand-nephew; one great-grand-niece; seven godchildren; and countless friends and former students.
The family would like to thank Dr. Chester Boudreaux, Lafourche Home for the Aged, and Notre Dame Hospice.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at St. Genevieve Church, 815 Barbier Avenue in Thibodaux. Memorial visitation will be at 12:30 p.m. and will precede the funeral scheduled for 2 p.m. A reception will follow the service at Caroline Cappel's home.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019