Edna B. Blanchard

Edna B. Blanchard Obituary
Edna B. Blanchard, 87, a native of Commerce, Georgia and resident of Terrebonne Parish, passed away on Aug. 31, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 20, with the memorial service to begin at 12 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Edna is survived by her sons, Andrew (Christine), Eric (partner, Marc), Wayne (Pamela) and Daniel (Tammy); daughters, Edith (Danny) Authement and Georgiana (Leon) Falgout; brothers, Marvin (Merle) Burroughs, James Burroughs and John A. Burroughs; sisters, Geneva Compton and Liz Brewer; 19 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Andy J. Blanchard; companion of nine years, James "Jim" Tuckness; parents, Edgar James and Woodie Cleo Burroughs; and brother, William "Bill" Burroughs.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Abou-Issa, Dr. Singh, at TGMC, Counsel on Aging, Haydel Hospice, Wolfes Pharmacy, family and friends.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
