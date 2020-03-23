|
|
Edna Francis Fanguy, 102, a native and resident of Dulac, passed away on March 19, 2020.
Private services will be held at Samart Funeral Home of Houma.
She is survived by her six sons, Howard Fanguy Jr., Arnold Fanguy (Granny), Wilson Fanguy, Leroy Fanguy (Theresa), Lucius Fanguy, and Allen Fanguy Jr.; five daughters, Elter Therrien, Angeline Wilks, Martha Ray (Jessie), Edith Martin, and Mary Ann Collins (Timmy); 65 plus grandchildren; 109 plus great-grandchildren; and 19 plus great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Fanguy Sr.; six sons, Gilbert, Allen Sr., Roland, Wallace Sr., Jimmy, McKinley, and Baby Boy Fanguy; three daughters, Dianna Boudreaux, Lisa Marie Fanguy, and Helen Lajaunie; mother and father, Wallace and Victoria Francis; two sisters; and one brother.
She loved the outdoors, dancing, partying and being with her family.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue, LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020