Edna Mae Henry Fanguy
Houma - Edna Mae Henry Fanguy, 94, died at 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 1, 2020. She was a native and resident of Houma, LA
She is survived by her children, Linda Guidry of New Iberia, LA; Margaret Ellender and husband Elward of Houma, LA and sons Michael Fanguy and wife Pauline of Shreveport, LA; Albert Fanguy and companion Ginger of Houma, LA; Dean Fanguy and wife Bridget of The Woodlands, TX; Twenty-Five Grand Children, Karen Guidry; Barry Guidry and wife Chelle; Dana Eldridge and husband John; Mindi Petitfils and husband Roy; Joshua Guidry and wife Hayley; Michael Fanguy and wife Raisa; Mia Hamic and husband Ross; Melissa Folse and husband Bobby; Ryan Fanguy; Steven Fanguy and his wife Kelly; Laura Fanguy; Vanessa Morrison; Jeffrey Hellmers; Emily Weatherford and husband Quentin; Christina Kelpsch and husband Jon; Gary Smith III and wife Heather; Nicki Christy; Elliott Smith; Andrea Thornhill; Catherine Estrada and husband Brad; Ian Ellender and wife Alanna; William Ellender; Evan Ellender; Noah Ellender; twenty-eight great grandchildren, Sarah Wilson, Baille McMahan, Max and Ben Petifils, Samuel Guidry, Mia and Karina Fanguy; Ali, Gabi, and Maci Hamic; Alexius Christoffersen, Savanah and Jack Folse; Brennon Fanguy, Logan Fanguy, Peyton McDonald, Becca and June Weatherford, Veta and Nori Kelpsch, Mercy, Anna Grace and Samuel Smith; Maddie Criddle; Ari, Julian and Camilla Ellender, and expected baby Estrada, and her sister in law, Mae Fanguy Gilcrease of The Woodlands, TX.
Edna was preceded in death by her loving husband of 73 years, Ulysse Paul Fanguy, her parents Adam Joseph Henry Sr. and Edna Bergeron Henry; daughters Rebecca Fanguy Hellmers; Rochelle Ann Fanguy Smith; granddaughter Charisse Guidry; son –in- law Barry Guidry; daughter- in- law Linda Perkins Fanguy; brothers Lloyd "Bud" Henry, Russell Joseph Henry and Adam Joseph "Puggy" Henry, Jr. and sister Rose Adele Henry.
Throughout her life, Edna Mae was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was well known for her cooking skills and her signature dishes. Edna was also a talented seamstress. She was also a devoted Catholic.
She also enjoyed fishing and beach combing with her husband Ulysse at their camp on Last Island. Edna and Ulysse also traveled extensively. In later years, she spent time bird-watching and observing wildlife in her backyard. She also loved gardening.
Edna was a loving and supportive wife, sister, mother, and grandmother. She was a fine example of a strong and kind woman.
She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.
The family would like to give a special thank you to her caregivers including JoAnn Sims, Brenda Daggs, LaShan Morris, and Dolores Koenig, Haydel Memorial Hospice and Dr. Russell Henry and staff.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to St. Gregory Barbarigo Church, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network www.pancan.org
and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
. www.lls.org
.
Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Samart Funeral Home in Gray, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM on December 12, 2020 at St Gregory Barbarigo Church in Houma, LA. Burial will follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.