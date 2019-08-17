|
Edna Marie "Susie" Ball, age 97, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2019 at her residence. She is a native of Centerville and a resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Bernadette Catholic Church on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 beginning at 9 a.m. until the Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.
Edna is survived by her son, Eric Ball; sister, Catherine Fatima Robicheaux; numerous godchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Edna is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ball; sons, Kevin and Jude Ball; parents, Bennie and Irene Michel Robicheaux; brothers, Joyal and Bernard Robicheaux; sisters, Marian Rhodes and Bernadine Tooley.
Edna was a loving mother to her only son Eric. Edna was an educator and taught throughout the Terrebonne Parish School System for more than 30 years. She was an active member of Maria Immacolata Catholic Church and St. Bernadette Catholic Church. She was also a member of Catholic Daughters and the Alter Ladies Society, as well as being a lector, eucharistic minister and choir member.
Edna had a heart of gold and served her Lord faithfully. Anyone who knew her, knew she was the prayer warrior for Terrebonne Parish. She will be greatly missed by all who she blessed. Edna fought a good fight, and she won her race. She now resides in her heavenly home and rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019