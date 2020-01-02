|
Edna Michelle Holliday, 51, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, passed away peacefully at 4:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 6775 West Park Ave. in Houma. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Jordan Smith; brother, Eric Jackson (Raxl); sister, Dianna Sulcer (Alvin); and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother Daisy Holliday Jackson (Clarence); father, Wellington Welch; and maternal grandparents, Elza Sr. and Marion Smith Holliday.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020