Edna Theresa Dupre passed away peacefully at her home on May 29, 2020, in her 86th year.



Memorial mass is planned for a later date.



Edna is survived by her four children, Glenn Dupre (Becky), Peggy Robichaux (Jaime), Rhonda Samanie (Terry) and Cindy Quatrevingt (Jessie). She leaves behind eight grandchildren, Jason Adams, Renee' Robichaux Neel, Jake Robichaux, Brad Samanie, Michelle Samanie, Kelli Samanie, Traci Quatrevingt Ward and Kady Quatrevingt Ardoin; and 13 great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Richard Joseph Dupre; her parents, Joseph and Leona Bernard; a sister, AnnaBee LeBouef; and a brother, Clarence Bernard.



She will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She cooked thousands of delicious meals for everyday and for special occasions that hold special memories for us. She worked several years preparing meals for the kids at Bayou Blue Elementary and thoroughly enjoyed her work and friendships there. She kept an immaculate house, and enjoyed her outings to the bowling alley, exercise class, shopping, restaurants and visiting friends. She was very skilled at crossword puzzles, her favorite hobby for many years. She was beautiful and as the years took their toll, people would still tell her she was pretty and she would promptly tell them to get their eyes checked. She had a great sense of humor until the end.



Pallbearers will be Terry Samanie, Jessie Quatrevingt, Brad Samanie, Jaime Robichaux, Ross Blanchard and Rusty Cressionie.



The family would like to thank Christy Hebert, N.P. and Dr. Nicholas Rome for their compassionate care, and Kindred Home Health, and St. Joseph Hospice and caregiver Lacy Ledet.



Special acknowledgment to caregiver Lauren Minchew who is our angel on earth for her excellent care towards Edna and Richard, she has been at the family's side through our most difficult times.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.





