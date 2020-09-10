Edrien Myles Castle, 82, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 7:03 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from noon until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Residence Baptist Church 2605 Isaac St. in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.



She is survived by her sons, Isaac Castle Jr., Trent Castle Sr. (Renee), and Timothy Castle Sr. (April); daughters, Carolyn Castle, Elaine C. Smith and Linda Young (John); 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Raymond, Sr. and Thomas Myles; sister, Doretha Miller; and numerous other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by husband, Isaac Castle Sr.; parents, Hezekiah, Sr. and Edna Calloway Myles; grandparents, General Calloway and Susie Robinson Griffin (James); brothers, Hezekiah, Jr., Freddie, Sr., Robert, Sr. Sherman and Allen Myles, and Albert Tabor; and sisters, Susie Jackson, Eveline Lawson, and Lucille Lafleur.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.





