Edrith Breaux Boudreaux, 99, a native of Bourg and resident of Houma, passed away on May 28, 2020.



A visitation will be held in her honor from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Terrebonne Memorial Park.



She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Bergeron; sister-in-law, Carol Matherne Breaux; grandchildren, Michael Freeman (Lena), Christie McCarty Trahan (Ryan), Mark Freeman, Susan Bergeron Naquin, Jeff McCarty (Sunny Rae), and Charles Bergeron Sr. (Andrea); 24 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Charles Boudreaux; parents, Arthe' Breaux and Leonise Breaux; daughter, Charlene "Nina" McCarty; brothers, Renald Breaux, Russell Breaux, Gilmore Breaux and Lester Breaux; sister, Mary Eve Breaux Bascle, Rita Breaux Malbrough, and Laura Lee Breaux Duet; grandchildren, Robbie McCarty, Joey McCarty, and Gary McCarty; great-granddaughter, Koti Naquin; son-in-laws, Robert Freeman, Olney Bergeron, and Robert McCarty.



Thanks to the Oaks of Houma, Dr. Abou-Issa, and Christy Hebert.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.



