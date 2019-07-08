|
|
Edward "T-Boy" Adam LeBoeuf, 66, of Bourg, passed away on July 6, 2019.
Memorial visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, with the memorial service to start at 11 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chauvin.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa LeBoeuf; children Katina Demello, Danielle LeBoeuf, Tabitha LeBoeuf and Elliot LeBoeuf; step-children Jonathan and Joshua Celino; grandchildren Josh Ancar, Kaden Demello, Tonya Kraemer and Brittany LeBoeuf; five great-grandchildren; and first wife Kay Bonvillain.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Oriana Martin LeBoeuf; siblings Steve LeBoeuf, Yvonne Trahan and Gerald LeBoeuf; and granddaughter Amber LeBoeuf
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 8 to July 9, 2019