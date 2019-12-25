Home

Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Pointe-Aux-Chenes, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Pointe-Aux-Chenes, LA
Edward B. Billiot

Edward B. Billiot Obituary
Edward B. Billiot, 86, a native of Larose and lifelong resident of Pointe-Aux-Chenes, passed away on Dec. 21, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, with the Mass of Christian Burial to start at 11 a.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Pointe-Aux-Chenes. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Billiot; sons, Patterson (Penny), Preston (Vickie), Daniel (Hope), and Ricky (Nina) Billiot; daughter, Deborah Unbehagen (Karl); step-children, Tammy, Roxanne, Norris, Johnny, Whyley, Peggy, Cynthia, and Tinna Boudreaux, Junius Jr., Monica, Tracy, Kristie, and Amy Rivet, Tammy and Timmy Toups, and Penny Reyer; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; 39 step-grandchildren; 20 step-great-grandchildren; and five step-great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ada Dardar; and brother, Edwin Billiot.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jeanne Billiot; step-children, Ricky and Ronnie Boudreaux, Kevin Rivet and Tammy Lopez; parents, Guinald and Edna Billiot; sisters, Victoria Verret and Victorine Billiot; and brother, Martile Billiot.

Edward was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Pointe-aux-Chenes and had a strong faith. He was a commercial fisherman, avid hunter and was a loving husband and father.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019
