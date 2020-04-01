|
Edward "Pook" Broussard departed this life on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was 64, a native of Hohen Solms and resident of Plaquemine.
Graveside service for immediate family only at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 3 at St. Mary Baptist Church Cemetery in Donaldsonville.
Edward is survived by his son, Andrick Walker; daughters Lorraine Coleman, Tonja Banks, Pamela Bunch and Kim LeBlanc; sisters Roselene Boluin, Gloria Kenzie and Betty Ann Broussard; 11 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roselene and John Broussard, Sr.; brothers Anthony and John Broussard, Jr.; and sister Hazel Nicholas.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020