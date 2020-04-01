Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Baptist Church Cemetery
Donaldsonville, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Broussard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Broussard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Broussard Obituary
Edward "Pook" Broussard departed this life on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was 64, a native of Hohen Solms and resident of Plaquemine.

Graveside service for immediate family only at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 3 at St. Mary Baptist Church Cemetery in Donaldsonville.

Edward is survived by his son, Andrick Walker; daughters Lorraine Coleman, Tonja Banks, Pamela Bunch and Kim LeBlanc; sisters Roselene Boluin, Gloria Kenzie and Betty Ann Broussard; 11 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roselene and John Broussard, Sr.; brothers Anthony and John Broussard, Jr.; and sister Hazel Nicholas.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -