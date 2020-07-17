Edward Byron Pearson, age 78, passed away Wednesday July 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Jennings, La., and long-time resident of Houma.



Family and friends are invited to attend visitation for Byron at Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday July 18, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Mass will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m., with burial to follow at St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.



Byron is survived by his wife of 59 years, Anita Laperouse Pearson; daughters, Allyson Wiltz and husband Allen, Stephanie Champagne and husband Jimmy, and Christi Marmande; son, Gregory Pearson and wife Amy; grandchildren, TJ Champagne, Sara Theriot, Shawn Champagne, Taylor Champagne, Melissa Champagne, Matthew Champagne, Emma Marmande, Julia Marmande, Noah Marmande, Luke Pearson, Avery Pearson, and Jacob Pearson; seven great-grandchildren; and loving furry companion, Foxy.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Justin Pearson and Camolette Martin Pearson.



Byron was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a hard worker who enjoyed his work with drawing and drafting. He was a jack-of-all trades working in the family business for around fifty years. In his early years he enjoyed traveling and photography. He will be dearly missed by all who loved and met him.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Catholic Charities.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge arrangements.



