Edward Byron Pearson
1941 - 2020
Edward Byron Pearson, age 78, passed away Wednesday July 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Jennings, La., and long-time resident of Houma.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation for Byron at Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday July 18, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Mass will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m., with burial to follow at St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Byron is survived by his wife of 59 years, Anita Laperouse Pearson; daughters, Allyson Wiltz and husband Allen, Stephanie Champagne and husband Jimmy, and Christi Marmande; son, Gregory Pearson and wife Amy; grandchildren, TJ Champagne, Sara Theriot, Shawn Champagne, Taylor Champagne, Melissa Champagne, Matthew Champagne, Emma Marmande, Julia Marmande, Noah Marmande, Luke Pearson, Avery Pearson, and Jacob Pearson; seven great-grandchildren; and loving furry companion, Foxy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Justin Pearson and Camolette Martin Pearson.

Byron was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a hard worker who enjoyed his work with drawing and drafting. He was a jack-of-all trades working in the family business for around fifty years. In his early years he enjoyed traveling and photography. He will be dearly missed by all who loved and met him.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Catholic Charities.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
Published in Houma Today from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
JUL
18
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Francis Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
July 16, 2020
Our deepest sympathy and prayers to Anita, Allyson and all the family.
Barbara and Frank LeBouef
Friend
July 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. You family is in our continued thoughts and prayers.
Hugh and Lucia Wood
Friend
July 16, 2020
We offer our Deepest Sympathy and Condolences to Anita and the all the Family members.
Raymond Brunet
Friend
July 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Edward and Kathleen Richard
Friend
