Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church
Chackbay, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church
Chackbay, LA
Edward C. Webre Jr. Obituary
Edward C. Webre Jr., 75, a native of Vacherie and resident of Chackbay, passed away on Aug. 21, 2019.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 8 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay.

The burial will take place at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Benoit Webre; his children, John and wife, Annette (Sanchez) Webre, Kynan and wife, Carol (Hymel) Webre, Scott and wife, Kim (Becnel) Webre, Patricia and husband, Randall Waguespack, and Chad and wife Amanda (Arbelle) Webre; grandchildren, Ashley, John Jr., Aimee, Joshua, Kayla, Austin, Simon, Nicholas, Evan and Graham; brothers-in-law, Ronnie Gros, and Rivers (R.J.) Benoit; and sisters-in-law, Patsy Benoit and Judy Robinson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Charles Webre, Sr. and Laura Gravois Webre; and brother, Guy Webre.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
