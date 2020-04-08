Home

Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
Edward Cannon Sr.

Edward Cannon Sr. Obituary
Edward Cannon, Sr., 63, a resident of Raceland, departed this life on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Arrangements are private.

Edward leaves to cherish his memories his beloved wife, Charzetta Cannon; two sons, two daughters, four brothers, six sisters, seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ceaser and Angie Cannon, and one sister.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
