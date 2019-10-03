Home

Edward Carol Potter

Edward Carol Potter Obituary
Edward Carol Potter, 75, a native and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2019.

A gathering of friends and family will be held in his honor from 10 a.m. until the memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Temple of Praise Church, 109 Wayne Avenue in Houma.

He is survived by his daughter, Carla Tanner (Claiborne); grandchildren, Porter and Eli Tanner; brothers, Teddy and Richard Potter; sisters, Lucille Womack, Paulette Drott, Sissie Johnson, Ethel Adcock, and Susie Warkow; stepson, William Butler; and stepdaughter, Kathleen Butler.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorna Potter; parents, Joel and Ella Hitt Potter; brother, Joel Potter Jr.; sisters, Joan Woodall, Vickie Gardner, and Wilma Lockner; and companion, Jessica Butler.

Eddie Carl spent most of his life abroad working in the oilfield for McDermott. When home, he loved to fish and spending time with his family. He is remembered as kind-hearted and as someone who was always willing to lend a helping hand.

He was a United States Army Veteran and served his country during the Vietnam War.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
