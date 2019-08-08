|
Edward Davis Sr. departed this life on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Masion De'Ville Nursing Home in Houma. He was 69, a native and resident of Thibodaux.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to religious services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Moses Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Edward is survived by his wife, Ida Davis; daughters, Gia Davis and Lisa Jones; son, Edward Davis Jr.; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leola and Walter Davis Sr.; daughter, Marilyn Campbell; sisters, Clara Robinson, and Dorothy Mae Davis; and brothers, Harold Davis, James Lee Thomas, Walter Davis Sr., and Wilbert Davis.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019