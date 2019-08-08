Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
1032 CANAL BLVD
THIBODAUX, LA
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
1032 CANAL BLVD
THIBODAUX, LA
Edward Davis Sr. Obituary
Edward Davis Sr. departed this life on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Masion De'Ville Nursing Home in Houma. He was 69, a native and resident of Thibodaux.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to religious services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Moses Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Edward is survived by his wife, Ida Davis; daughters, Gia Davis and Lisa Jones; son, Edward Davis Jr.; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leola and Walter Davis Sr.; daughter, Marilyn Campbell; sisters, Clara Robinson, and Dorothy Mae Davis; and brothers, Harold Davis, James Lee Thomas, Walter Davis Sr., and Wilbert Davis.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
