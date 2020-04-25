Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Earl Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Earl Wright Obituary
Edward Earl Wright, of Bethesda, Maryland, passed away on April 3, 2020. He died at home of natural causes. He was 89. Wright attended Princeton, Tulane and Yale Universities. A lawyer, and former Foreign Service officer, Wright had a distinguished career overseas serving on the Brazil Desk, as aide to the French ambassador, as secretary to the U.S. delegation and Second U.N. Law of the Sea Conference, and as the aide to the ambassadors of NATO and OECD.

In Mississippi in the early 1960s he was a strong voice for Civil Rights, working with
Federal District Judge Cox. In the DC area he worked for Kominers & Fort, Nutter,
McClennen & Fish. He served as legislative council for the U.S. Japan Trade
Council, OPIC, Mobil Oil and was Vice President for Government Relations to the
U.S. Rubber Manufacturers Assoc.

He is survived by his daughter, Meredith Wright of Bethesda, Houma and Baton Rouge; and his 2nd wife and great love, Denise Cardinet Wright.

Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -